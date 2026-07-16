Major chip stocks slide, Dow rises 150 points Wednesday

Big chip companies like AMD, Intel, Micron, Sandisk, Western Digital, and SK Hynix saw their stocks drop 3.5% to 9% on Wednesday. NVIDIA was the only one to end up in the green.

Even with this tech slump, the overall market had a good day: the Dow jumped 150 points after a midday dip, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed higher.