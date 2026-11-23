Major coins slide as Bitcoin drops 25% to near $57,000
November was rough for crypto fans: major coins like Bitcoin and Ether took big hits, with Bitcoin dropping about 25% to nearly $57,000 before bouncing back a bit.
Ether, Binance Coin, and Cardano also slid around 20%, as the whole market felt the pressure from hacks and new regulations.
Binance breach $6.3B, Chainflip $4.8 million
Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche had it even worse, losing up to 46%. Meanwhile, Polygon managed to hold up better than most.
Security breaches made things messier: Binance witnessed a major security breach involving nearly $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrencies and customer tokens, and Chainflip faced a $4.8 million vault drain.
Plus, exchanges in South Korea paused some transfers over tech worries while regulators in the US and Europe kept debating new crypto rules.