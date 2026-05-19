Major Indian airlines urge refiners to delay jet fuel hike
Big Indian airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet are urging government refiners not to raise jet fuel prices just yet.
With the Middle East conflict pushing costs higher (and fuel making up about 40% of airline expenses), they're worried about keeping flights affordable and running smoothly.
Refiners losing ₹92,000 on jet fuel
State-run refiners (Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum) are discussing the airlines' request with the oil ministry.
They're facing heavy losses: selling jet fuel at ₹105,000 per kiloliter but losing ₹92,000 on each one.
A big price jump (up to 25%) could hit by June unless something changes.
Indian airlines warn of schedule cuts
If jet fuel gets pricier, airlines say they might have to cut flight schedules or suspend some services.
Higher fares and a weaker rupee aren't helping either, making it harder for India's aviation market to keep up with demand.