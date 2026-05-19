Major Indian airlines urge refiners to delay jet fuel hike

Refiners losing ₹92,000 on jet fuel

State-run refiners (Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum) are discussing the airlines' request with the oil ministry.

They're facing heavy losses: selling jet fuel at ₹105,000 per kiloliter but losing ₹92,000 on each one.

A big price jump (up to 25%) could hit by June unless something changes.