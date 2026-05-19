Major oil producers scramble to court India amid rising demand Business May 19, 2026

India is suddenly the hottest ticket in the global oil scene. With nearly 90% of its crude requirements coming from abroad and demand expected to keep rising, big producers like Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US are scrambling to win favor.

The ongoing West Asia conflict has only made this race more intense. According to the International Energy Agency, India is expected to account for one of the largest shares of global oil demand growth over the next decade, so everyone wants in.