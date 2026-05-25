Major PE firms back AI infrastructure and renewables in Asia

PE funds target energy, digital infrastructure

PE giants are backing electricity grids, digital infrastructure, and data centers to keep up with the world's growing need for energy (and all things AI).

KKR is doubling down on India by focusing on digital upgrades instead of old-school outsourcing.

TPG highlighted a $6 billion data center initiative with Tata Consultancy Services in India.

Meanwhile, Blackstone had raised nearly $12 billion so far for its Asia private equity flagship fund; Carlyle, Apollo, and Brookfield are also betting on renewables and "hard assets" like power or infrastructure to ride out global uncertainty.