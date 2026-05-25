Major PE firms back AI infrastructure and renewables in Asia
With conflicts shaking up West Asia, major private-equity (PE) firms like KKR, Blackstone, TPG, Carlyle, Apollo, and Brookfield are putting more money into AI-powered infrastructure and renewable energy.
Even with worries about rising oil prices and supply chain hiccups in early 2026, these firms see big opportunities, especially in India and across Asia.
PE funds target energy, digital infrastructure
PE giants are backing electricity grids, digital infrastructure, and data centers to keep up with the world's growing need for energy (and all things AI).
KKR is doubling down on India by focusing on digital upgrades instead of old-school outsourcing.
TPG highlighted a $6 billion data center initiative with Tata Consultancy Services in India.
Meanwhile, Blackstone had raised nearly $12 billion so far for its Asia private equity flagship fund; Carlyle, Apollo, and Brookfield are also betting on renewables and "hard assets" like power or infrastructure to ride out global uncertainty.