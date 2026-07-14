Major startups across sectors line up for Indian IPOs

CarDekho is planning a ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 crore IPO this quarter. InsuranceDekho wants to go public by March 2027 at a ₹9,500 crore valuation.

Zepto got SEBI's nod in April and aims for an ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 crore raise as potentially India's first standalone quick commerce IPO.

Zetwerk is set for a ₹5,000 crore offering after approval in July; Oyo's parent Prism filed for a ₹6,650 crore IPO last month.

PhonePe has pushed back its plans but remains one to watch in this space.