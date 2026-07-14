Major startups across sectors line up for Indian IPOs
Big names in India's startup world are gearing up to hit the stock market, with companies from fintech, quick commerce, manufacturing, and hospitality all eyeing IPOs.
CarDekho, InsuranceDekho, Zepto, Zetwerk, PhonePe, and Oyo are leading the charge: some have already gotten regulatory approval while others have set target timelines or filed papers.
Startups set IPO targets and timelines
CarDekho is planning a ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 crore IPO this quarter. InsuranceDekho wants to go public by March 2027 at a ₹9,500 crore valuation.
Zepto got SEBI's nod in April and aims for an ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 crore raise as potentially India's first standalone quick commerce IPO.
Zetwerk is set for a ₹5,000 crore offering after approval in July; Oyo's parent Prism filed for a ₹6,650 crore IPO last month.
PhonePe has pushed back its plans but remains one to watch in this space.