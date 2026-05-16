Majority of SpaceX shareholders approve 5-for-one split before Nasdaq debut
Business
A majority of SpaceX shareholders approved a five-for-one stock split, making each share much more affordable, dropping from over $500 to about $105.
This move is all about opening the door for more people to invest, right before its big Nasdaq debut, aiming to list as early as June 12.
SpaceX seeks $75B IPO, $1.75T valuation
SpaceX is aiming high with its upcoming IPO, looking to raise around $75 billion and hit a wild $1.75 trillion valuation.
If it pulls this off, it will be the largest stock market launch in history; no surprise given how much buzz there is around its space missions and satellite projects.