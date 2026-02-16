Majority stakes, buyouts in focus as PE firms go big

Founders more open to handing over control now

Big international names like Blackstone, Brookfield, Carlyle, and KKR are leading these buyouts.

Founders and family businesses in India seem more open to handing over control now—often because they're planning for the future or streamlining their companies.

Even though high valuations can make negotiations tricky (thanks to a hot IPO market), PE firms see buyouts as a way to have more say and create real value—signaling that India's investment scene is maturing fast.