Majority stakes, buyouts in focus as PE firms go big
Private equity (PE) firms in India are moving away from just taking small stakes—they're now going big with more buyouts and majority ownership.
From 2021 to 2025, buyouts accounted for nearly a quarter of PE investment value here, totaling $71 billion out of $303 billion invested.
This shift is showing up most in financial services, tech, and healthcare, with headline deals like Carlyle's $230 million purchase of Edelweiss's home finance business.
Founders more open to handing over control now
Big international names like Blackstone, Brookfield, Carlyle, and KKR are leading these buyouts.
Founders and family businesses in India seem more open to handing over control now—often because they're planning for the future or streamlining their companies.
Even though high valuations can make negotiations tricky (thanks to a hot IPO market), PE firms see buyouts as a way to have more say and create real value—signaling that India's investment scene is maturing fast.