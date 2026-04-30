MakeMyTrip considering Mumbai listing 1st quarter 2027 to raise funds
Business
MakeMyTrip, the travel booking giant behind Goibibo and redBus, is considering a listing in Mumbai targeted for the first quarter of 2027.
Already listed on Nasdaq, they are bringing in big advisers like Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase for the move.
The goal? To raise money from Indian investors and strengthen their presence at home.
MakeMyTrip down 55% but optimistic
This plan comes even as India's IPO scene has slowed down lately due to global tensions.
MakeMyTrip's shares have dropped 55% over the past year, but they are staying optimistic.
By going public in India, they hope to boost growth and bounce back stronger despite the market challenges.