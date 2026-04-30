MakeMyTrip considering Mumbai listing 1st quarter 2027 to raise funds Business Apr 30, 2026

MakeMyTrip, the travel booking giant behind Goibibo and redBus, is considering a listing in Mumbai targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Already listed on Nasdaq, they are bringing in big advisers like Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase for the move.

The goal? To raise money from Indian investors and strengthen their presence at home.