MakeMyTrip considers IDRs to address Mauritius tax issues after redBus Business Apr 20, 2026

MakeMyTrip, the big name behind your favorite travel bookings, is thinking about listing its Indian business on the stock market using something called Indian Depository Receipts (IDRs).

This move could help them sort out some tax issues linked to their Mauritius-based parent company, especially as they consider a possible IPO in India.

The idea comes following their 16 March 2026 update, when they brought brands like RedBus India under one roof.