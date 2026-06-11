MakeMyTrip launches early check in and late check out
MakeMyTrip just rolled out "Early Check-In & Late Check-Out," a handy new option for travelers.
Now you can pre-book extra hours at over 10,000 hotels and homestays across India, plus over 1,000 international properties in cities like Dubai and Bangkok.
Whether your flight lands super early or your train leaves late, you can lock in three, six, or nine extra hours to fit your plans.
Addresses early arrivals and late departures
This feature tackles a common headache: more than half of travelers arrive before 9am or leave after 3pm which rarely matches hotel timings.
Early check-ins are especially popular (77% of bookings), and the system even suggests slots based on your travel schedule.
Hotels benefit too: they get to fill unused rooms and boost their revenue with flexible time slots.