MakeMyTrip launches early check in and late check out Business Jun 11, 2026

MakeMyTrip just rolled out "Early Check-In & Late Check-Out," a handy new option for travelers.

Now you can pre-book extra hours at over 10,000 hotels and homestays across India, plus over 1,000 international properties in cities like Dubai and Bangkok.

Whether your flight lands super early or your train leaves late, you can lock in three, six, or nine extra hours to fit your plans.