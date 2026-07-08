MakeMyTrip launches OneCircle with points worth at least 10%
Business
MakeMyTrip just rolled out OneCircle, a new rewards program where you earn points worth at least 10% of what you spend on hotel bookings.
The program covers over 13,000 stays (hotels, homestays, and villas) across 134 destinations in 39 countries.
OneCircle points equal ₹1 redeemable
Each point equals one rupee, and you can use it on future trips, so your bookings basically pay you back.
MakeMyTrip's executive director and group CEO Rajesh Magow says OneCircle is all about making travel more rewarding for guests while supporting hosts worldwide.