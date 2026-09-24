Makoto Sakurai: BOJ rates could hit 2% by June 2027

Japan's central bank could hike interest rates up to 2% by June 2027, said former Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Makoto Sakurai.

This would happen through steady, quarterly increases as the country tries to handle rising inflation, driven by pricier fuel, a weaker yen, and booming demand for AI tech.

The BOJ already raised rates in September 2026 to its highest level in 31 years, marking a big shift from its longstanding low-rate policy.