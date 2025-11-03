Man scams Swiggy Instamart for refunds, goes viral on Reddit

A Reddit user has exposed how his friend has been cheating Swiggy Instamart by falsely claiming missing items to get refunds. The post, which has gone viral, details how the Bengaluru -based man would place expensive orders and then claim that one costly item was missing after delivery. This way, he exploited Swiggy's quick refund mechanism without offering any solid proof like an unboxing video.

Ethical dilemma From funny to highly unethical The Reddit user, who initially found his friend's actions funny, now considers them highly unethical. He said his friend repeated this act nearly every month, pocketing the refunds for items he never actually lost. The revelation has sparked a debate online with many condemning the act as outright fraud, and warning that Swiggy's system would eventually flag the suspicious activity and ban the friend's account.

Wider implications Age of instant refunds and digital convenience Several commenters have pointed out that frauds like these not only hurt companies but also make it harder for genuine customers to get help. The post has reignited a conversation around ethics in the age of instant refunds and digital convenience. While refund systems are meant to build trust and protect consumers, exploiting them for personal gain is illegal and deeply unethical.