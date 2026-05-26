Man Industries reports 25% Q4 net profit decline to ₹50.85cr

Man Industries posts FY26 profit ₹170cr

Even with the Q4 setback, Man Industries managed to grow its yearly net profit to ₹170 crore in FY26 (up from ₹153 crore last year).

Total income for the year edged up too, hitting ₹3,592 crore versus ₹3,525 crore previously.

Looking ahead, they've got an order book worth about ₹3,000 crore and are aiming for consolidated revenue between ₹5,000 and ₹5,500 crore next fiscal, thanks to their focus on exporting large-diameter carbon steel pipes.

So despite recent challenges, they're feeling confident about what's next.