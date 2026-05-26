Man Industries reports 25% Q4 net profit decline to ₹50.85cr
Man Industries (India) just announced a 25% drop in net profit for the last quarter of FY26: ₹50.85 crore, down from ₹68.15 crore a year ago.
Their total income also dipped to ₹1,165.51 crore from last year's ₹1,221.22 crore.
It's a tough quarter, but there's more to the story.
Man Industries posts FY26 profit ₹170cr
Even with the Q4 setback, Man Industries managed to grow its yearly net profit to ₹170 crore in FY26 (up from ₹153 crore last year).
Total income for the year edged up too, hitting ₹3,592 crore versus ₹3,525 crore previously.
Looking ahead, they've got an order book worth about ₹3,000 crore and are aiming for consolidated revenue between ₹5,000 and ₹5,500 crore next fiscal, thanks to their focus on exporting large-diameter carbon steel pipes.
So despite recent challenges, they're feeling confident about what's next.