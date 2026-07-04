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Home / News / Business News / Manappuram Finance CEO resigns, to continue till December
Manappuram Finance CEO resigns, to continue till December
Reddy submitted his resignation via email

Manappuram Finance CEO resigns, to continue till December

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 04, 2026
11:10 am
What's the story

Deepak Reddy, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Manappuram Finance Ltd, has resigned from his position. The second-largest pure-play gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India announced his resignation through a regulatory filing on Friday. Reddy submitted his resignation via email, citing personal and professional interests as reasons for stepping down.

Transition

Reddy will be on garden leave during transition period

Manappuram Finance has stated that Reddy will continue to serve in his capacity until December 31, 2026. He will be on garden leave during this transition period. The company clarified that the date of cessation of his employment with them would be December 31, 2026. This announcement comes after Reddy had earlier announced a medical leave starting February 25, to go abroad for treatment.

Finance

Manappuram Finance reports ₹404cr consolidated net profit

In its latest financial report, Manappuram Finance Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of ₹404 crore for the fourth quarter. This is a significant improvement from the loss of ₹191 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's net interest income also saw a year-on-year increase of 2.6% to ₹1,504.3 crore from ₹1,465.6 crore earlier.

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