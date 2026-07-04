Manappuram Finance CEO resigns, to continue till December

Transition

Reddy will be on garden leave during transition period

Manappuram Finance has stated that Reddy will continue to serve in his capacity until December 31, 2026. He will be on garden leave during this transition period. The company clarified that the date of cessation of his employment with them would be December 31, 2026. This announcement comes after Reddy had earlier announced a medical leave starting February 25, to go abroad for treatment.