Manappuram Jewellers signs 2-year manufacturing deal with Titan in Bengaluru
Manappuram Jewellers has just signed a two-year deal with Titan Company to manufacture gold and diamond jewelry at its Bengaluru facility, based on specific requirements and designs provided by Titan.
Titan, a lifestyle and fashion company owned by the Tata Group, picked Manappuram for its expertise and excellence in jewelry manufacturing, so expect some unique creations from this collaboration.
V.P. Nandakumar calls deal a milestone
This partnership is a big step for both brands as they look to stand out in the crowded jewelry market.
V.P. Nandakumar, Manappuram's chairman, called it a "milestone" that recognizes its manufacturing expertise.
With Manappuram Riti Jewelry also having a presence across South India, teaming up with Titan could help them reach even more people who love stylish jewelry.