Manappuram shares fall 3% on dismal Q1FY26 results

Brokerages divided on outlook: Jefferies raises target, CLSA maintains rating

Brokerages aren't all on the same page: Jefferies kept a "hold" rating but nudged the target price up to ₹275, pointing out weak interest income but fewer losses in microfinance.

CLSA stuck with an "outperform" rating at ₹260, even though profits were down.

Meanwhile, loan growth came mostly from bigger loans as their microfinance arm shrank by 23%.

Both brokerages think a turnaround could happen in Q4 FY26 if things improve as management expects.