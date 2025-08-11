Manappuram shares fall 3% on dismal Q1FY26 results
Manappuram Finance saw its shares slip 3% to ₹251 on Monday, August 11, 2025, after reporting a rough first quarter for FY26.
Net profit dropped sharply by 75% to ₹138 crore, and revenue fell 9% to ₹2,262 crore.
Still, the company's management says they're hopeful things will bounce back by the end of this financial year.
Brokerages divided on outlook: Jefferies raises target, CLSA maintains rating
Brokerages aren't all on the same page: Jefferies kept a "hold" rating but nudged the target price up to ₹275, pointing out weak interest income but fewer losses in microfinance.
CLSA stuck with an "outperform" rating at ₹260, even though profits were down.
Meanwhile, loan growth came mostly from bigger loans as their microfinance arm shrank by 23%.
Both brokerages think a turnaround could happen in Q4 FY26 if things improve as management expects.