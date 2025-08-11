Startups are bringing home services online, just like groceries

Even though we order groceries and rides online all the time, almost all spending on home services still happens offline. That's a huge untapped market. Snabbit raised $19 million this May to expand fast in Mumbai and Bengaluru , while Pronto's $2 million funding shows investors are excited about bringing these everyday chores online.

Building networks of trained workers

To deliver so quickly, these startups are building tight networks of trained workers—Snabbit calls them "micro clusters," while Pronto uses hubs and training centers.

People love the convenience and keep coming back, but growing beyond big cities is tricky because finding enough reliable workers isn't easy everywhere.

Still, founders believe smaller cities will catch on soon—just like grocery delivery did.