HUL's stock dips, but the company's financials are looking strong

Even with its stock dipping lately, HUL is showing serious financial muscle: annual revenue reached ₹63,121 crore and net profit crossed ₹10,600 crore this year. The company has zero debt and a healthy return on equity of 21.55%, which means it's running efficiently without relying on loans.

Sensex-beating performance and upcoming dividend boost confidence

Despite the recent slide, HUL's stock has beaten the Sensex by approximately 4.72% so far this year.

With steady profit margins and a ₹24 per share dividend paid in June, the fundamentals look solid—the share drop seems more about short-term market moods than anything wrong with the company itself.