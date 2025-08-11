HUL's stock dips, but the company's financials are looking strong
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares slipped 0.46% on Monday, capping off a six-day losing streak.
But behind the red numbers, HUL's business is still going strong—quarterly revenue hit ₹16,514 crore in June 2025 (up from last year), and profits are climbing too.
HUL's annual revenue and net profit hit record highs
Even with its stock dipping lately, HUL is showing serious financial muscle: annual revenue reached ₹63,121 crore and net profit crossed ₹10,600 crore this year.
The company has zero debt and a healthy return on equity of 21.55%, which means it's running efficiently without relying on loans.
Sensex-beating performance and upcoming dividend boost confidence
Despite the recent slide, HUL's stock has beaten the Sensex by approximately 4.72% so far this year.
With steady profit margins and a ₹24 per share dividend paid in June, the fundamentals look solid—the share drop seems more about short-term market moods than anything wrong with the company itself.