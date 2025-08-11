Titan's stock falls 1.25% on Nifty: What's the matter
Titan, known for its jewelry and watches, saw its stock drop 1.25% on Monday to ₹3,416.80—making it one of the Nifty 50's biggest losers alongside names like Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank, TATA Cons. Prod, and HDFC Life.
Titan's latest quarter looked great on paper
Titan's latest quarter looked great on paper: revenue jumped 24.55% and profit soared over 52%.
But zoom out to the full year, and things get complicated—annual profit actually fell by 4.55%, and the company's return on equity dropped sharply.
Titan is also taking on more debt but still announced an ₹11 per share dividend and kept Sandeep Singhal as Independent Director.
For young investors or anyone curious about big brands
The mixed results hint at a company in transition—growing fast in some areas but facing profitability pressures overall.
For young investors or anyone curious about big brands, it's a reminder that headline growth doesn't always tell the whole story.