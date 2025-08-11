Titan's stock falls 1.25% on Nifty: What's the matter

Titan's latest quarter looked great on paper

But zoom out to the full year, and things get complicated—annual profit actually fell by 4.55%, and the company's return on equity dropped sharply.

Titan is also taking on more debt but still announced an ₹11 per share dividend and kept Sandeep Singhal as Independent Director.