Mandelson's Global Counsel collapses after Epstein ties fallout Business Feb 20, 2026

Global Counsel, the public affairs firm co-founded by Peter Mandelson, has shut down and entered administration after losing major clients due to its ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Global Counsel said it had stopped trading and that UK staff were being made redundant; Interpath, the appointed administrator, said it had been appointed and was supporting affected UK staff.