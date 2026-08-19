Mangaluru to host MSME and startup conclave on August 21

More than 400 entrepreneurs and startups are expected, making this a great spot to connect with investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The day features expert-led sessions on things like CIBIL scores, government subsidies, banking credit options, and opportunities in fields from tech to food processing.

There is also an awards ceremony in the evening for standout MSMEs.

Interested? Registration is ₹1,500 (₹1,000 for students), offering a solid chance to network and pick up some practical insights.