Mangaluru to host MSME and startup conclave on August 21
Mangaluru is set to host an MSME and startup conclave on August 21, kicking off at 9:30am at Red Cross Prerana Hall.
Organized by the Mangaluru Productivity Council and Rotary Club of Mangaluru Central, the event will be inaugurated by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary.
Over 400 entrepreneurs expected registration ₹1,500
More than 400 entrepreneurs and startups are expected, making this a great spot to connect with investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.
The day features expert-led sessions on things like CIBIL scores, government subsidies, banking credit options, and opportunities in fields from tech to food processing.
There is also an awards ceremony in the evening for standout MSMEs.
Interested? Registration is ₹1,500 (₹1,000 for students), offering a solid chance to network and pick up some practical insights.