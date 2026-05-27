Maninder Sidhu announces Canada trade mission to India in November
Canada just announced it's sending a major trade mission to India this November, announced by Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu.
The focus? Teaming up on cool stuff like artificial intelligence, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals.
The announcement came while India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in Toronto meeting Canadian business leaders.
Piyush Goyal invites Canadians to invest
Goyal and Sidhu co-chaired a big investment roundtable, spotlighting India's push for new infrastructure and business-friendly reforms.
At an event with more than 150 industry representatives, Sidhu gave a shout-out to India's largest-ever business delegation in Canada, more than 100 companies strong.
Goyal also invited Canadians to invest in clean energy and digital infrastructure, saying there's serious potential if both countries work together.