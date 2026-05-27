Maninder Sidhu announces Canada trade mission to India in November

Piyush Goyal invites Canadians to invest

Goyal and Sidhu co-chaired a big investment roundtable, spotlighting India's push for new infrastructure and business-friendly reforms.

At an event with more than 150 industry representatives, Sidhu gave a shout-out to India's largest-ever business delegation in Canada, more than 100 companies strong.

Goyal also invited Canadians to invest in clean energy and digital infrastructure, saying there's serious potential if both countries work together.