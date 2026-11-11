Maninder Sidhu makes 3rd India visit for CII Partnership Summit
Canada's International Trade Minister, Maninder Sidhu, is flying to India (again) on November 12 for the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. This marks his third visit in just three months.
The event, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is all about boosting trade and investment between the two countries.
Canada India CEPA talks in Ottawa
Sidhu's trip lands right as Canada and India are working out a major trade agreement called CEPA.
Both sides are hoping to wrap things up before Prime Minister Modi visits Canada next month.
Negotiators are expected to meet in Ottawa next week to iron out final details.