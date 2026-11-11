Maninder Sidhu makes 3rd India visit for CII Partnership Summit

Canada's International Trade Minister, Maninder Sidhu, is flying to India (again) on November 12 for the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. This marks his third visit in just three months.

The event, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is all about boosting trade and investment between the two countries.