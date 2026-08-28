Manipal Health crosses ₹1L/cr market cap, becomes 2nd-largest hospital group
Manipal Health just crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in market value, a huge leap for the hospital chain.
Since its August 5 debut at ₹590 per share, the stock has climbed 36%.
That makes Manipal Health India's second-biggest hospital group by market cap, right after Apollo Hospitals.
Manipal Health Q1: ₹243.43cr profit
For Q1 FY27, Manipal Health posted a profit of ₹243.43 crore, up 31% from last quarter but slightly down from last year. Revenue jumped 38.1% to ₹3,090.63 crore, and margins contracted to 23.8%.
HSBC is feeling optimistic too, giving the stock a "buy" rating with a target of ₹1,000 per share (that's a possible 25.3% boost).
They're betting on a sharper focus on profitability after capacity expansion, expected 3x profit growth over FY26-29, improved net debt/EBITDA, and better EBITDA margins at Sahyadri.