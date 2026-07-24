Manipal Health Enterprises IPO sets price band on July 24
Manipal Health Enterprises, with backing from Singapore's Temasek, is gearing up for a huge IPO this month.
The company will set its price band on July 24, and you can apply between July 29 and 31.
The offer includes fresh shares worth up to ₹8,000 crore plus an extra up to 4.32 crore shares being sold by existing investors and promoters.
Manipal Hospitals to repay ₹5,378cr debt
Most of the cash raised, about ₹5,378 crore, will help Manipal Hospitals pay off debt, while ₹574 crore is set aside to buy a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals.
Shares in the offer for sale are coming from big names like Imperius Healthcare Investments, TPG SG Magazine, Novo Holdings Invest Asia, and Manipal Education and Medical Group India.
Top financial players like Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs India Securities, and JP Morgan India are handling the process.
This is only India's second billion-dollar IPO of 2026; the first was SBI Funds Management earlier this month, which shows just how much action the market's seeing right now.