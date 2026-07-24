Manipal Health Enterprises launches ₹9,275cr IPO from July 29
Business
Manipal Health Enterprises (the folks behind Manipal Hospitals) is hitting the stock market with a big IPO on July 29, hoping to raise ₹9,275 crore.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹8,000 crore and an additional sale of shares worth ₹1,275.2 crore.
Each share will be priced between ₹560 and ₹590.
Apply for Manipal Health Enterprises IPO
You can apply for shares from July 29 to 31; allotment is expected to be finalized by August 3, and trading starts August 5.
Most of the funds will go toward paying off debt and picking up a stake in Sahyadri Hospitals. There's also a special discounted share option for employees.
Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities are managing the process.