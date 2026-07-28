Manipal Health Enterprises raises ₹4,167.09cr ahead of ₹9,275.2cr IPO
Business
Manipal Health Enterprises (behind Manipal Hospitals) just pulled in ₹4,167.09 crore from 133 major investors right before its IPO opens on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
The IPO is a mix of new shares worth ₹8,000 crore and an offer for sale of shares valued at ₹1,275.2 crore.
Big investors pick 7.06cr shares
Big names have already picked up 7.06 crore shares at ₹590 each.
Manipal plans to use part of the funds (₹574.56 crore) to buy out the rest of Sahyadri Hospitals by the end of 2026.
Ownership-wise, promoters hold nearly 78%, while TPG SG Magazine is the biggest public shareholder.
In FY26, revenue rose 25.4%, while net profit was ₹916.5 crore.