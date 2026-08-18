Manipal Health Enterprises to acquire Kinder Women's Hospital for ₹130cr
Business
Manipal Health Enterprises is set to acquire Kinder Women's Hospital and Fertility Centre in Bengaluru for ₹130 crore.
The deal, signed on August 17, 2026, means Manipal will take over all operations and assets in an all-cash transaction.
The purchase should wrap up within 90 days, once the necessary regulatory approvals are sorted.
Kinder Women's Hospital 100-bed, ₹20.75cr FY26
Kinder Women's Hospital opened its doors in 2022 and has 100 beds in the Doddanekundi Industrial Area.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it brought in ₹20.75 crore in revenue.
Manipal says this move is part of its plan to grow its healthcare network and strengthen its services (no related-party connections here, just a strategic step forward).