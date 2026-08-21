Manipal Hospitals reports 1st quarterly results since listing, ₹243cr profit
Manipal Hospitals just shared its first quarterly results after going public, reporting a ₹243 crore profit for April-June 2026.
That's a slight dip of 4% from last year, with the PAT figure excluding ₹89 crore in post-tax interest on the NCDs issued for the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals.
Still, it's a solid start for the newly listed company.
Manipal Hospitals revenue rises to ₹3,091cr
Revenue shot up 38.1% year-over-year to ₹3,091 crore, thanks to more people choosing Manipal and the addition of Sahyadri Hospitals.
Inpatient admissions jumped 38.8% year-over-year, and outpatient visits rose by 26%.
Managing Director and CEO of Manipal Hospitals, Dilip Jose, highlighted how integrating Sahyadri and focusing on advanced care is helping drive growth.
Looking ahead, Manipal plans to expand capacity and keep improving patient care across its network.