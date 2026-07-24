Manipal Hospitals seeks ₹8,000cr IPO to cut ₹7,500cr net debt

Once the debt is under control, Manipal wants to shift focus to growth, like adding nearly 3,000 new beds over the next three years.

Plans include a big new hospital in Mumbai, expansions in Raipur and Bengaluru's Electronic City, plus upgrades at Sahyadri Hospitals (which they bought recently).

Jose said they'll be picky about future acquisitions, only going for smart moves in cities like Kerala, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Visakhapatnam.