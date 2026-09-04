Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions launches IPO priced ₹322-₹339, ₹805cr
Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, a big name in payment cards, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹322 and ₹339.
The offer opens September 9 and closes September 11, featuring both new shares worth ₹320 crore and an offer-for-sale of existing shares totaling ₹485 crore.
Manipal Payment major Indian card player
With over one-third of India's credit cards and nearly one-third of debit cards coming from Manipal Payment in fiscal 2026, the company is a major player.
₹238.4 crore of the net fresh issue proceeds will go toward purchase and set up new and second-hand equipment at its various facilities, and the remaining funds are for general corporate purposes.
While revenue increased 5.6% year-on-year to ₹1,326.8 crore, profit for the year ended March 2026 fell 10.2% to ₹253.5 crore, with exceptional gains of ₹110 crore in the previous year.