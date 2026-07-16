Manish Gunwani says foreign capital likely to rotate into India
With the global AI hype cooling off, India might be the next big spot for foreign investors.
Manish Gunwani, CIO - Equity at Bandhan AMC, believes India's strong economy and fair stock prices could draw in more global money, especially as countries like the US and South Korea see their AI-led rallies slow down.
In his words, "At some point, that rotation should happen where foreign capital comes to India."
Gunwani bullish on real-estate, IT, manufacturing
Gunwani is optimistic about real estate, IT (especially large-cap companies), and manufacturing in India.
He points out that major real estate firms are trading below their net asset value, and demand from global capability centers should keep this sector steady even if IT growth dips.
He's also upbeat on fintech, consumer tech, and capital markets, but warns about overhyped manufacturers and notes that quick commerce may see smaller players struggle with high cash burn.