Mankind Pharma to launch semaglutide in March 2026

Mankind Pharma is gearing up to roll out Samakind, its generic version of semaglutide, right after the patent expires in March 2026. The company wants to make this popular diabetes and weight-loss drug more accessible and plans to tap into a rapidly growing anti-obesity/diabetes market.

Samakind will help with obesity and could be used in... Samakind isn't just for type 2 diabetes; it's also expected to help with obesity and could be used in heart care, orthopedics, and gynecology.

Mankind will use its strong network across cities and smaller towns for the launch.

Samakind will compete with generics from several companies Samakind will compete with generics from Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr. Reddy's, Natco, Ajanta, and Torrent, all racing for a share of this growing market.