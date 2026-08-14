Manorama Industries shares rally over 8% after Q1 FY27
Manorama Industries just saw its shares rally over 8% to ₹1,747.25 on the BSE, almost hitting its yearly high.
The buzz? Its Q1 FY27 numbers were seriously good: net profit shot up 67.6% year-on-year to ₹78.7 crore, mainly because of smarter product choices and more efficient processing.
Manorama posts 1st quarterly ₹404.01cr revenue
For the first time ever, Manorama crossed ₹400 crore in quarterly revenue, reaching ₹404.01 crore, a big leap from last year's ₹289.55 crore.
Its EBITDA climbed 42.2% to ₹106.21 crore and profit margins improved to 19.5%.
Ashish Saraf, Chairman and Managing Director, credit this to better operations and diversifying products.
Manorama: Chad subsidiary, Burkina land purchase
To keep things rolling, Manorama set up a new subsidiary in Chad and bought land in Burkina Faso for a shea seed processing unit: smart steps to boost its supply chain and prep for future growth with extra financial backing from a recent QIP round.