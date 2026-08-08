Mansi Omar and Raman Aggarwal's Jupitice digitizes access to justice
Business
Jupitice, launched in 2019 by Mansi Omar and Raman Aggarwal, is on a mission to bring the justice system into the digital age.
While billions still struggle to access fair legal help, Jupitice's platform helps courts, lawyers, and regular people resolve disputes faster and more efficiently, all online.
Jupitice powers over 23 million case journeys
So far, Jupitice has powered over 23 million case journeys for over 10 million users and teamed up with more than 180 institutions plus a network of over 4,000 Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) professionals.
With AI-driven tools and strong security standards shaped by law and tech pros, they are working to make getting justice feel as smooth as using your favorite app.