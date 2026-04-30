Mansukh Mandaviya announces EPFO linking old PF accounts to UAN

EPFO announces e-Praapti portal with Aadhaar

The new feature makes it much easier to manage all your PF money in one place by linking multiple accounts under one ID.

To fix issues with missing records in older accounts, EPFO has announced the E-PRAAPTI portal, which uses Aadhaar for quick verification and updating of details.

For now, it works if you know your old account IDs, but EPFO plans to expand access at a future date.

With over 200 million UANs already issued and millions of claims processed in 2025-26, this move aims to make tracking and consolidating your retirement savings way simpler.