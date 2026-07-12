Mansukh Mandaviya announces EPFO shift to national CITES online platform
EPFO has shifted all its member records to a single, national online platform under the CITES project, announced by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in July 2026.
This upgrade means you can now check your provident fund balance, access account information, and track claims easily through one digital portal: no more juggling multiple systems.
EPFO same-day bank payouts, ₹5L advances
The new system speeds up claim settlements with same-day direct payments to your bank.
You'll earn interest right up to the settlement date, and withdrawals are now grouped into three simple categories.
If your Aadhaar is linked, job changes trigger automatic fund transfers. Advance claims up to ₹5 lakh are processed automatically after KYC checks, plus fewer rejections thanks to pre-validation, all making things smoother and more transparent for EPFO users.