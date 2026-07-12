Mansukh Mandaviya announces EPFO shift to national CITES online platform

EPFO same-day bank payouts, ₹5L advances

The new system speeds up claim settlements with same-day direct payments to your bank.

You'll earn interest right up to the settlement date, and withdrawals are now grouped into three simple categories.

If your Aadhaar is linked, job changes trigger automatic fund transfers. Advance claims up to ₹5 lakh are processed automatically after KYC checks, plus fewer rejections thanks to pre-validation, all making things smoother and more transparent for EPFO users.