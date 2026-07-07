Manufacturers face higher electricity bills as AI data centers expand

Manufacturers consider gas, night shifts, self-generation

To cope with these higher fees, manufacturers are trying new tactics, like Plaskolite considering a switch to natural gas after its annual bill shot up by $1 million.

Tosoh SMD might shift production to nighttime when rates drop.

Some companies say it's unfair that factories and data centers are treated the same under current rules.

Others, like Belden Brick, are even looking into generating their own power on site just to keep things affordable.