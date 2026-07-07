Manufacturers face higher electricity bills as AI data centers expand
AI data centers are popping up fast across the Midwest and Rust Belt, and they're using so much electricity that manufacturers are getting hit with huge bills.
Belden Brick in Ohio, for example, saw its monthly capacity charge jump from $1,600 to $12,000 recently, a 650% spike.
With demand from these data centers skyrocketing, industrial electricity costs went up by 31% in Pennsylvania and 26% in Ohio by late 2025.
Manufacturers consider gas, night shifts, self-generation
To cope with these higher fees, manufacturers are trying new tactics, like Plaskolite considering a switch to natural gas after its annual bill shot up by $1 million.
Tosoh SMD might shift production to nighttime when rates drop.
Some companies say it's unfair that factories and data centers are treated the same under current rules.
Others, like Belden Brick, are even looking into generating their own power on site just to keep things affordable.