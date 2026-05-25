Manufacturers use AI mainly to improve customer satisfaction and operations

Manufacturers report gains but integration lags

Big names like Mercedes-Benz use AI assistants to boost quality and speed on the factory floor.

Danfoss managed to shrink product development from two years down to about six to seven months thanks to AI.

RPG Group even saw 28% energy savings and sped up supply chains by 25%.

Still, while 57% use AI for faster onboarding and skill transfer, and 46% cite improving shop floor safety, only 3% have fully embedded into their operational architecture, so there is room for growth.