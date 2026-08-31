MapmyIndia and ClarityX launch Geo-FI to aid lending in India
Business
MapmyIndia and ClarityX just teamed up to launch Geo-FI, a new geo-intelligence platform designed to make lending smarter in India.
By mixing MapmyIndia's digital maps with ClarityX's AI, banks and lenders can now use location data for things like finding new markets, checking customer details, approving loans, and tracking repayments.
Geo-Fi offers Geo-Analyse, Geo-Check, Geo-Collect integration
Geo-FI has three main tools:
Geo-Analyse spots promising or underserved areas using geocoding and demographic information;
Geo-Check turns messy addresses into exact map points for better risk checks;
and Geo-Collect helps recover loans with features like geo-tagged visits.
Plus, it plugs into existing banking systems easily and works on the cloud or on-premises, so banks get more insights without a tech headache.