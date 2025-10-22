MapmyIndia app to be free until it hits 50 million users

MapmyIndia's global expansion and user growth

MapmyIndia usually makes money through business deals with companies like Tata Motors and Zoho, but now it's increasingly focusing on everyday users.

Recent updates—like real-time traffic signals and pothole detection—have coincided with the addition of millions of new users.

The app doesn't ask for logins or personal info, keeping things private.

Plus, MapmyIndia is expanding into Southeast Asia and the Middle East with new partnerships designed to appeal globally.