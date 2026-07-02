MapMyIndia brings AI to mapping, navigation and IoT products
Business
MapMyIndia is bringing AI to all its mapping, navigation, and IoT products, with nearly all 1,400 product and engineering staff now using it.
Joint Managing Director Rohan Verma says this move is the result of nearly a decade of investment in tech and data, calling it the most exciting moment in his 20 years at the company.
MapMyIndia enterprise/govt/IoT revenues top ₹100cr
Instead of chasing a bigger consumer market for now, MapMyIndia is focusing on enterprise, government projects, and IoT.
These areas have seen revenues jump from under ₹20 crore to over ₹100 crore.
Meanwhile, parent firm CE Info Systems's shares have declined nearly 48% over the past year, but Verma remains optimistic about AI driving future growth.