MapMyIndia brings AI to mapping, navigation and IoT products Business Jul 02, 2026

MapMyIndia is bringing AI to all its mapping, navigation, and IoT products, with nearly all 1,400 product and engineering staff now using it.

Joint Managing Director Rohan Verma says this move is the result of nearly a decade of investment in tech and data, calling it the most exciting moment in his 20 years at the company.