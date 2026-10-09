Marathon Digital moves $81.13 million to Galaxy Digital, signaling AI shift
Business
MARA just transferred 996 bitcoin, about $81.13 million, to Galaxy Digital, signaling a big shift from crypto holdings toward artificial intelligence and computing projects.
The move, spotted by Lookonchain, shows how MARA is adapting its strategy for the future.
Marathon Digital sold 15,133 BTC
MARA's bitcoin reserves have dropped sharply this year, from 53,822 BTC in February to 35,577 in August, as part of a plan to stay financially flexible while branching out.
Earlier this year, they also sold off 15,133 BTC in March to help pay down debt.
Investors seem on board: MARA shares jumped 2% premarket as bitcoin prices topped $82,000.