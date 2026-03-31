Marc Andreessen calls blaming AI for layoffs an easy excuse
Business
Marc Andreessen, a well-known venture capitalist, thinks blaming AI for recent job cuts is just an easy excuse.
On a recent podcast with the 20VC platform, he says companies are pointing fingers at AI when the real reasons are overhiring during the pandemic and higher interest rates.
Pandemic overhiring and rising interest rates
Andreessen explains that many companies hired way too many people during COVID-19 because remote work and cheap money made it easy. Now that things have changed, they're cutting back, not because of AI.
He also mentions rising interest rates are forcing companies to rethink their budgets.
As he puts it, AI is not displacing jobs at scale. It's a silver bullet excuse.