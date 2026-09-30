Marcellus Investment Managers gets SEBI approval to start mutual funds
Business
Marcellus Investment Managers, led by Saurabh Mukherjea, just got SEBI's approval to start its own mutual funds.
Known for its research-heavy and long-term approach since 2018, Marcellus now plans to bring these strategies to a wider audience, not just big investors but everyday folks too.
Marcellus eyes growth, maintains research focus
With India's mutual fund scene booming (but still catching up with global markets), Marcellus sees a huge chance to grow.
It's sticking to its signature style: picking companies with solid track records and strong ethics.