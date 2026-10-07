Marcellus Investment Managers teams with VanEck for global multi-asset strategy
Marcellus Investment Managers is teaming up with VanEck to make it easier for Indian investors, especially those with bigger portfolios, to access a wider range of global investments.
Their new multi-asset strategy goes beyond just stocks, adding in global bond ETFs, commodities, and real assets through Marcellus's GIFT City platform.
VanEck offers thematic model portfolios
VanEck will be offering model portfolio recommendations, including cool thematic ETFs like nuclear energy, gold, and semiconductors.
The idea is to help Indian investors diversify and protect their wealth in today's unpredictable markets.
As Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, puts it, "This collaboration lets us offer our clients a well-structured, regulated and tax efficient route to world-class global investing, right from home."
VanEck's Kristen Capuano also shared her excitement about giving Indian clients more ways to grow their money worldwide.