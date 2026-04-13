March inflows surge as Indian investors buy market dips

Rajesh Minocha advises SIPs, large-cap stocks

A lot of this growth comes from steady Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions and people moving away from "safe" assets.

Certified Financial Planner Rajesh Minocha points out that SIPs help smooth out the ups and downs, making it easier to build long-term wealth.

He suggests sticking with large-cap stocks for stability but reminds everyone that small-caps can be riskier, so balance is key.