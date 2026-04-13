March inflows surge as Indian investors buy market dips
Business
Even with markets bouncing around, Indian equity mutual funds saw a big boost in March: small-cap inflows jumped 61%, mid-caps 51%, and large-caps 42% compared to February.
Basically, investors are treating market dips as chances to buy in, showing real faith in India's growth story.
Rajesh Minocha advises SIPs, large-cap stocks
A lot of this growth comes from steady Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions and people moving away from "safe" assets.
Certified Financial Planner Rajesh Minocha points out that SIPs help smooth out the ups and downs, making it easier to build long-term wealth.
He suggests sticking with large-cap stocks for stability but reminds everyone that small-caps can be riskier, so balance is key.