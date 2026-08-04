Mariano-Florentino Cuellar joins Anthropic as 1st chief global affairs officer
Anthropic, the AI startup, just brought on Mariano-Florentino "Tino" Cuellar as its first chief global affairs officer.
He'll be leading government relations and helping Anthropic grow internationally, working out of San Francisco.
Cuellar actually left his spot on Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust to take this new role.
Cuellar joins amid tighter AI regulations
Cuellar steps in as Anthropic faces tighter regulations and export controls, especially after the Trump administration restricted foreign access to its advanced AI over national security concerns.
With a background leading the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and shaping national security policy, he's seen as a steady hand.
Cuellar also helped shape California's new AI law (SB 53), saying policymakers were realizing that AI's development and governance had reached an "inflection point."
"The choices we make today will determine whether humanity can harness extraordinary possibilities to advance science and improve lives across the world or face enormous risk and growing inequality," said Cuellar.