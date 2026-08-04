Mariano-Florentino Cuellar joins Anthropic as 1st chief global affairs officer

Cuellar steps in as Anthropic faces tighter regulations and export controls, especially after the Trump administration restricted foreign access to its advanced AI over national security concerns.

With a background leading the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and shaping national security policy, he's seen as a steady hand.

Cuellar also helped shape California's new AI law (SB 53), saying policymakers were realizing that AI's development and governance had reached an "inflection point."

"The choices we make today will determine whether humanity can harness extraordinary possibilities to advance science and improve lives across the world or face enormous risk and growing inequality," said Cuellar.